Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 111.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $246.87. 2,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

