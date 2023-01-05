Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.97

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.97 and traded as high as C$8.54. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 260,463 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$847.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.4900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Rating)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.