Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.97% from the stock’s previous close.

COK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €29.72 ($31.62) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is €28.16 and its 200 day moving average is €29.18. Cancom has a twelve month low of €23.04 ($24.51) and a twelve month high of €62.88 ($66.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

