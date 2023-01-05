CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.01

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 447,366 shares trading hands.

CAP-XX Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £18.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steen Feldskov purchased 315,787 shares of CAP-XX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,473.61 ($11,413.99).

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

