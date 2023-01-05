Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Update

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 593.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 708,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 116.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 461,931 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 271,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 203,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Stories

