CashBackPro (CBP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,052.56

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00005156 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $88.61 million and approximately $28,052.56 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040473 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00233764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cashbackpro.net.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.85207752 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $28,147.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

