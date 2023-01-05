Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.61

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

