Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.71.

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $553,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 149,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

