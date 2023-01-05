Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Down 9.3% in December

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,860,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 40,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 219,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,689. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

