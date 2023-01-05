Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 262.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPSC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market cap of $293.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 102,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 218,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

