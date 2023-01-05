Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 262.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPSC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market cap of $293.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Century Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 102,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 218,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.