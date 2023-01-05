Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,690,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 315,306 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 995,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 590,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth $3,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of CBRG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 418,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Chain Bridge I has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

