Charles Elliott Sigal Buys 2,500 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $64,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 519,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

