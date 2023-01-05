Charles Elliott Sigal Buys 2,500 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $64,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 519,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

