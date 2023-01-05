Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of AAR worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in AAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AAR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 99,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of AAR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.64. 1,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,692 shares of company stock worth $5,274,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

