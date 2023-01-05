Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.26 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. LHC Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of LHC Group worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 648,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Stock Performance

LHCG traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $160.43. 3,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,005. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.