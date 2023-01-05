Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.56 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.66. 101,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.