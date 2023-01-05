Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,215 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hub Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,780. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

