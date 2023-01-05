Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,911 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,016. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

