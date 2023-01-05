Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,801 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. EnPro Industries makes up approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.81% of EnPro Industries worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after purchasing an additional 146,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $109.56. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.40. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.57.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.