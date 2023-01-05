Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,763 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PRA Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,814. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

