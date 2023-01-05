Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Columbus McKinnon worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.67. 245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $935.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $231.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

