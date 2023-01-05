Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Trading Down 14.6%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Rating) traded down 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.41. 23,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 12,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Chord Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

