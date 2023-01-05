Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Up 5%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.17. 15,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,753% from the average session volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on CJEWY. Macquarie lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 5.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
Featured Articles
