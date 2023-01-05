Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Up 5%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.17. 15,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,753% from the average session volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CJEWY. Macquarie lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.