Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Up 5%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.17. 15,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,753% from the average session volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CJEWY. Macquarie lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.