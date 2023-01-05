Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $224.40 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $225.26. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.15.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

