CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Update

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 846,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIXX. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $393.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

