Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,151 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Cigna worth $88,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 58,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.64.

Cigna stock opened at $310.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

