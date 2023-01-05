Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 725,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

