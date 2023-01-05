Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $47.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CFG opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

