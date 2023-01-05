Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Up 8.1% in December

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 96,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 1.6 %

CIZN stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.05. Citizens has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

