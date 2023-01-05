City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 474,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

