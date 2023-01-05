Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 27.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 232,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,548 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

