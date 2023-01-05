Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 58,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 79,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $78.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 291,552 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Further Reading

