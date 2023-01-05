Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

CTSH opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

