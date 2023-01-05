CoinEx Token Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $161.90 million and $363,911.35 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002965 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars.
