Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Columbia Banking System worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,285,000 after acquiring an additional 180,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,007,000 after acquiring an additional 127,345 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.55 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.38%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

