Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.98) to €8.00 ($8.51) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.51) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.70) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.45) to €9.50 ($10.11) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($9.89) to €9.80 ($10.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Commerzbank stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

