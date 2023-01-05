Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

