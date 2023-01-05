Conflux Price Hits $0.0227 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Conflux has a market cap of $47.39 million and $1.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,826.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00439467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00903625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00109626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00602451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00256750 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02298174 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,256,449.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.