Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.20 EPS.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.07 and its 200-day moving average is $241.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

