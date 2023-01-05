Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.58

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and traded as high as $74.62. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $74.27, with a volume of 13,863,155 shares traded.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 319.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 367.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,224,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,021 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 290.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,091,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,977,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,925,000 after acquiring an additional 400,351 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 873.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,712,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,045 shares in the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

