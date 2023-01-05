Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.68 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.98 ($0.12). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12), with a volume of 464,788 shares trading hands.

Corero Network Security Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £46.00 million and a P/E ratio of 960.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

