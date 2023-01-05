Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 691.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $74,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 121.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 702,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 385,281 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 16.8% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Corteva by 54.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 322,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

