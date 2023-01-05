Cosmos Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $102.89 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $10.11 or 0.00060010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00069921 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009173 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023022 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003989 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.