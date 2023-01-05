Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,329,000 after acquiring an additional 134,469 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 97,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 911,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,432,000 after acquiring an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 91.0% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $453.83 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.20.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

