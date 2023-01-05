Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Tsakos Energy Navigation accounts for approximately 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Tsakos Energy Navigation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth about $2,124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

TNP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently -12.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

