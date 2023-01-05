Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima accounts for about 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOMA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,081. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,166.67%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

