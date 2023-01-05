Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.96. 58,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.66.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

