Covea Finance Acquires New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 477,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,644,000. TJX Companies accounts for 1.6% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.