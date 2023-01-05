Covea Finance Buys New Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,892,000 after buying an additional 395,558 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,118,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Leidos by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,052,000 after buying an additional 247,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $104.37 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.