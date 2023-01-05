Covea Finance Invests $12.87 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,000. Covea Finance owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $150.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

