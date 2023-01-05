Covea Finance Invests $38.20 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 294,486 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,195,000. Walmart makes up 2.0% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $387.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

